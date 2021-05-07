Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Nationwide Title Clearing

PerfectDocs®
PerfectDocs®, is the first complete web-based solution that provides both NTC and users a “share the work” solution. This solution enables the creation and tracking necessary to complete lien release and assignment documents, review, execute, notarize those documents, and send those documents to counties for recordation.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Innovative Solution – The first complete web-based solution that provides both NTC and users a “share the work” solution.
#2
Easy Work Flow – Once signing is completed, the documents are then sent electronically to the counties for recordation.
#3
Increase In Revenue – The expected growth the company will see from the release of the PerfectDocs® platform is estimated to be a 30% increase in revenue.