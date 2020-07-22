Mortgage Tech Demo Day: MeridianLink

MeridianLink’s LendingQB® is a SaaS browser-based mortgage LOS designed to optimize the entire lending process. Our proven cloud services strengthen our lenders’ ability to deliver faster and more compliant loans using our automation, advanced features, and dedicated support staff. LendingQB’s rich integrations connect you to more than 250 industry partners, from point-of-sale to closing.Our comprehensive suite of tools (Open API, PriceMyLoan (PML), eDocs, web portals) allows for individual customization of the end-to-end process. To learn more about LendingQB®, click here.