Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Clear Capital

ClearProp™
ClearProp is a comprehensive property analysis and valuation tool with nationwide coverage that enables you to produce a value. ClearProp elegantly brings together all available property data — every search includes a lending-grade automated valuation model, industry-leading risk assessment, and the most up-to-date home price and market trends.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Available early-July
#2
Powered by analytics from listings, public records, and Clear Capital’s proprietary data — updated daily so you can be confident your analyses are accurate and up-to-date
#3
Includes an incredibly accurate, lending-grade automated valuation model (AVM) powered by an advanced machine learning engine