Demo Day

Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Clear Capital

ClearProp™

ClearProp is a comprehensive property analysis and valuation tool with nationwide coverage that enables you to produce a value. ClearProp elegantly brings together all available property data — every search includes a lending-grade automated valuation model, industry-leading risk assessment, and the most up-to-date home price and market trends.

Product Fast Facts

#1

Available early-July

#2

Powered by analytics from listings, public records, and Clear Capital’s proprietary data — updated daily so you can be confident your analyses are accurate and up-to-date

#3

Includes an incredibly accurate, lending-grade automated valuation model (AVM) powered by an advanced machine learning engine

Get More Info

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

Supreme Court ruling against CFPB structure also puts Calabria’s FHFA job on the line

The Supreme Court issued a decision on Monday saying the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional but stopped short of abolishing the watchdog agency.

Jun 29, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Unemployment rate falls to 11.1% in June

The unemployment rate in the U.S. fell to 11.1% in June, with a footnote in the report saying a “misclassification” error means the rate may be as much as a percentage point higher.

Jul 02, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please