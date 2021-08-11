Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Capacity

Capacity
Capacity is an AI-powered mortgage support automation platform that connects your entire tech stack to answer questions, automate repetitive support tasks, and build solutions to any business challenge.
Capacity provides everything you need to support your borrowers, sellers, and support staff in one powerful platform.
Product Fast Facts
#1
Capacity connects apps, mines documents, captures tacit knowledge, and automates processes—all through a mobile-friendly chat interface.
#2
Mortgage professionals use Capacity to effortlessly tap into key systems like Ellie Mae, Encompass, and AllRegs to provide real-time access throughout the entire loan life cycle.
#3
Mortgage clients benefit from a superior customer experience with 24/7 tier-0 support.