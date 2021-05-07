Mortgage Tech Demo Day: Altisource

Vendorly
Vendorly, a proprietary SAAS product developed by Altisource, is a comprehensive vendor management solution that manages vendor due diligence, document maintenance, monitoring and audits. Our clients not only gain an intuitive SAAS based platform but enjoy the additional support of an internal operations team that understands all facets of the mortgage lifecycle.
Product Fast Facts
#1
No price tiers, only a transparent flat fee for unlimited vendors
#2
Creates a single source of truth of your entire vendor panel risk
#3
Aligns with the regulatory compliance requirements of the CFPB, OCC and others