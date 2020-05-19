Mortgage

Mortgage marketer David Arnett to speak at engage.marketing in June

Cherry Creek Mortgage VP to talk about marketing's influence within a company

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and shifts in lending standards, marketing a mortgage company this year requires nimbleness and working across internal teams.

That’s why we invited David Arnett, vice president of marketing and communications for Cherry Creek Mortgage, to speak at this year’s engage.marketing virtual summit about maximizing marketing’s influence within a company.

Arnett, who has more than 20 years in creative design and marketing, oversees all branding for Cherry Creek Mortgage. During his time with the lender, he’s launched a marketing services website for loan officers, redesigned the corporate website and placed loan officers on more than 18,000 social pages – all while working across company teams.

On June 12, he’ll join loanDepot‘s Brian Covey and Mason-McDuffie Mortgage‘s Phil Treadwell for a session on maximizing marketing’s influence as it integrates with internal teams, including sales.

Reserve your spot at the virtual engage.marketing summit, themed “The Agile Marketer,” by registering here. We have a two-day roster full of marketing gurus, including Casey Hurbis, Brian Covey, Rick Arvielo, Bobbi HoweBarbara YollesAlec Hanson, Cindy McGovern, Kevin Peranio, Bill Ludwig, Haley Parker and many more.

