Eight Best Marketing Practices to Fund New Loans Faster

Join our expert panelists to learn which best marketing practices will help you get to your customer quickly with your best offer – and win their business for another loan term.

engage.marketing event: All eyes on purchase

To help power your business forward, we’re bringing together the smartest minds in purchase mortgage marketing to share the insights, tactics and strategies that set leaders apart.

Behind the executive exodus at Fannie Mae

What's behind the wave of executive departures at Fannie Mae? It's not just money, according to former employees of the GSE.

2021 Agent Rankings now live

Today RealTrends + Tom Ferry announce the 16th annual The Thousand of America's top 1,000 real estate sales and professionals and teams.

Mortgage

Mortgage forbearance drops as expiration date nears

2 million loans still in forbearance

Mortgages in forbearance fell for the 15th consecutive week last week to 4.04% of servicers portfolio volume ― a 12 basis point decline, according to a survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association. As of June 6, the MBA now estimates 2 million borrowers are still in some form of forbearance.

Last week witnessed a steeper drop than in previous weeks, likely the result of many borrowers reaching their 15-month expiration date, said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist. That 15-month expiration is for the early adopters of forbearance plans at the beginning of the pandemic, and is expected to lead 700,000 plans out of forbearance by the end of the month.

“Forbearance exits increased – as is typical in the beginning of a month – and reached the fastest pace since April,” Fratantoni said. “New forbearance requests, at 4 basis points, remained at an extremely low level.”

Broken down by investor type, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans in forbearance decreased 9 basis points to 2.09%. Ginnie Mae loans dropped a whopping 32 basis points to 5.22%, while the forbearance share for portfolio loans and private-label securities (PLS) managed a slight 2 basis point uptick to 8.33%.

Despite the overall forbearance volume, less than half of its pandemic-driven peak, there is some cause for concern to pay close attention to the borrowers who have been in a mortgage forbearance plan the longest. According to Fratantoni, the MBA is seeing an increase in the share of forbearance exits where borrowers do not have a loss mitigation plan in place.

Of the cumulative exits over the entire span of the survey, the percentage of borrowers who continued to make their monthly payments during their forbearance period made up the majority share of exits. However, by late April a subtle but steady shift occurred in which the number of borrowers exiting with need for a loan deferral or partial claim became the largest percentage of departures.

Of the cumulative exits for the period from June 1, 2020, through June 6, 2021, 27.4% resulted in a loan deferral/partial claim and 24.3% represented borrowers who continued paying on their monthly mortgage bills.

“Homeowners who are reaching the end of their forbearance term need to contact their servicer to discuss the next steps in the process, as servicers cannot extend the term without talking to the borrower,” Fratantoni said.

Most Popular Articles

Fannie Mae home web page
Fannie Mae gives go-ahead for digital verification

Fannie Mae has given mortgage servicers the green light to use third-party digital vendors to verify income and asset information. Mortgage tech firms are thrilled.

Jun 10, 2021 By

Latest Articles

HW+ appraisal inspection
Sizing up claims of appraisers’ racial bias

In Part II of HousingWire’s deep dive into the appraisal industry, we examine the evidence around race-based discrimination by appraisers. HW+ Premium Content

Jun 15, 2021 By and

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

