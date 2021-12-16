Providing a Seamless Forbearance Exit for Homeowners
Providing a Seamless Forbearance Exit for Homeowners

This white paper provides insights on how servicers can help homeowners navigate forbearance....

Mortgage industry cheers Sandra Thompson’s nomination
Mortgage industry cheers Sandra Thompson’s nomination

Industry stakeholders welcomed the news that Sandra Thompson was nominated for the permanent role as FHFA director....

Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending
Back to the Future of Mortgage Lending

This webinar will cover what’s to come in the future of mortgage lending by analyzing past trends in the industry, evo...

Manhattan merger mystery: A conversation with Frederick Peters
Manhattan merger mystery: A conversation with Frederick Peters

Frederick Warburg Peters discusses what has changed in New York City real estate....

Mortgage

Mortgage apps for new homes falls by 3% in November

November saw 65,000 new home sales, a dip from 68,000 sales recorded the month prior, the MBA said

Mortgage applications for new home purchases in November dipped 2.2% year-over-year, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s builder survey published this week. From October 2021, applications also decreased by 3%.

The mortgage trade group estimates that on an unadjusted basis there were 65,000 new home sales in November, from 68,000 new home sales from the month prior, a decline of 4.4%

Joel Kan, associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting at the MBA, noted that unlike the dip in applications, the average loan amount increased to a record of $414,114.

In October, the average loan amount for a new home was $412,339, the survey found.

“A competitive purchase market, combined with increased building materials costs, have been pushing sales prices higher,” Kan said. “There also continues to be a shift to the higher end of the market, which is also contributing to the higher loan amounts.”

Compliance as a Competitive Edge in a Purchase Market

For lenders to be effective in today’s purchase market, they need tools that increase their speed and efficiency, while also ensuring they remain in compliance.This white paper provides insights into why lenders should consider integrating compliance automation.

Presented by: Total Expert

Nonetheless, November represented a strong month for homebuyers choosing newly built homes, he said.

As evidence, the report surmises that new single-family home sales were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 905,000 units in November.

The trade group’s survey found in October that new single-family home were running at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 897,000 units in Oct. 2021, up 6.4% from the September pace of 843,00

Kan said that the annual rate’s growth reflects “limited for-sale inventory [driving] more demand to the new home segment.”

Limited inventory this year has been in part impacted by homebuilders facing delays and challenges from supply chain bottlenecks, with shortages in materials and labor delaying new homes from hitting the market.

By product type, conventional loans made up 76.3% of loan applications, while FHA loans and VA loans composed 13.2% and 10% of applications, respectively. USDA loans made up 0.5% of applications filed in November.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

house, american flag, neighborhood
Will the housing market continue its hot streak in 2022?

Altos Research CEO Mike Simonsen outlines the variables that will indicate unexpected housing market shifts in the next year.

Dec 10, 2021 By

Latest Articles

6470339 Property Management Real Estate Mortgage Rent Buy concept
Can fintech continue to support record volume?

HousingWire reached out to Jonas Moe, senior vice president of marketing at ICE Mortgage Technology, to discuss how tech and automation can support lenders in the current market and what’s to come in tech innovation for 2022.

Dec 16, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please