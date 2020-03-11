Mortgage applications skyrocket to highest level since 2009 as rates tumble

Mortgage applications soared 55% this week from one week prior, and demand for refinances rose to an almost 11-year high, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

The deluge came after rates fell to record lows because of uncertainty in the markets sparked by a spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, said Joel Kan, an MBA economist.

“Market uncertainty around the coronavirus led to a considerable drop in U.S. Treasury rates last week, causing the 30-year fixed rate to fall,” Kan said. “Homeowners rushed in.”

The group’s index measuring refinancing applications surged 79% to the highest level since April 2009, he said. Compared to a year ago, it increased by a whopping 479%, Kan said.

The refinance share of mortgage activity was increased to 76.5% of total applications, rising from 66.2% the previous week, the MBA said.

The group’s index measuring purchase applications was 12% higher than a year ago, he said.

“Prospective buyers continue to be encouraged by improving housing inventory levels in some markets and very low rates,” Kan said.

The spike in demand prompted the trade group to boost its forecast for 2020 refinancing originations to $1.2 trillion, a 37% increase from 2019 and the strongest refinance volume since 2012, Kan said.

“As lenders handle the wave in applications and manage capacity, mortgage rates will likely stabilize but remain low for now,” he said. “This in turn will support borrowers looking to refinance or purchase a home this spring.”

According to the MBA, the seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 6% this week, while the unadjusted purchase index increased 7% from last week and remains 12% higher than a year ago.

Here is a more detailed breakdown of this week’s mortgage application data: