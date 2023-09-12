MIAC settles compliance case with the SEC

New York-based Mortgage Industry Advisory Corporation (MIAC) has agreed to settle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over allegations of multiple compliance failures. The investment adviser and analytics firm will pay $100,000, according to the agreement made public on Monday.

The case first started in 2006, when the SEC’s division of examinations received notice of some deficiencies at the company, among them failures to adopt and implement written compliance policies and procedures, conduct an annual review of its compliance program and establish and enforce a code of ethics, the agency said.

MIAC consented to a cease-and-desist order without admitting or denying the findings.

A spokesperson for the company did not immediately reply to a request for comments.