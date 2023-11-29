MBA names Rachel Kelley legislative affairs VP

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) has appointed Rachel Kelley as vice president of legislative affairs.

In her new role, Kelley will be responsible for advocating on behalf of MBA’s legislative and policy priorities on Capitol Hill, with a primary focus on Republican members of the United States House of Representatives, the MBA said.

“Rachel is passionate about political advocacy and real estate finance and has led a number of successful advocacy and fundraising campaigns at MBA, at other related industry trade groups, as a consultant and while serving in key roles at the Republican National Committee and National Republican Senatorial Committee,” said Bill Killmer, MBA’s chief lobbyist and senior vice president of legislative and political affairs.

Kelley joined MBA in 2021 as associate VP of political affairs, a position she held until her recent promotion.

As associate VP of political affairs, Kelley led efforts to increase MBA’s Political Action Committee (MORPAC) footprint and grow its Mortgage Action Alliance (MAA) grassroots program to a membership level of more than 65,000 industry professionals.

During the 2021-2022 election cycle, Kelley led member engagement efforts that raised nearly $3.1 million in individual donations, putting MORPAC among the top 10 national trade association PAC in both total fundraising receipts and contributions distributed.

Prior to joining MBA, Kelley held political fundraising roles at CLT Host 2020, Inc, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee.