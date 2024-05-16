New York-based Corcoran affiliate acquires independent brokerage

Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, a franchisee of Corcoran Group based in New York City, acquired New Jersey-based Woodward Realty Group, the companies announced on Wednesday.

Through this merger, Corcoran Baer & McIntosh will welcome Woodward Realty Group’s 26 agents, bringing the brokerage’s agent count to more than 130. Woodward Realty Group serves clients across 53 unique municipalities of Monmouth County, New Jersey — including Rumson, Middletown, Fair Haven, Freehold, Little Silver, Holmdel, Tinton Falls, Red Bank and Atlantic Highlands.

Corcoran Baer & McIntosh now boasts a total of seven offices that serve Rockland and Orange counties in New York, along with Monmouth and Bergen counties in New Jersey.

Pamela Woodward, the broker/owner of Woodward Realty Group, will be staying on with the company in a leadership role as part owner of the Rumson office. Woodward Realty Group was founded in 1987 by Pamela’s mother, the late Gloria Woodward.

“Through initiating this collaborative partnership, we are not just celebrating the valued leadership expertise, remarkable agents, prime office, and widened market that will fall under our brand. What truly resonates is the creation of a robust alliance that is grounded on shared values, a unified company ethos, and unwavering business standards,” Debbie Blankfort, broker/owner of Corcoran Baer & McIntosh, said in a statement.

Since launching in February 2020, the Corcoran Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. Last year alone, Corcoran expanded with new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey and Texas.