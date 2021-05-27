MBA promotes Knowlton, adds Kelley to political teams

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) announced two additions to its executive team on Thursday.

The company named Alden Knowlton associate vice president of legislative affairs and Rachel Kelley associate vice president of political affairs, the MBA said in a release.

Knowlton, who joined MBA in 2016 and previously held the title of associate vice president of political affairs, will begin advocating on behalf of MBA’s legislative and policy priorities on Capitol Hill in her new role.

In her previous role, Knowlton oversaw the association’s political action committee “MORPAC,” which under her leadership recently raised over $2.6 million. She was also responsible for hiring new team members and has seen MORPAC membership and participation grow more than 350% since January 2020.

“I am confident that Alden will thrive in her new role,” said Bill Killmer, MBA’s chief lobbyist and senior vice president of legislative and political affairs. “She has taken colossal strides to help improve MBA’s political advocacy initiatives and her leadership has been directly responsible for the significant increase in MORPAC participation in recent years.”

MBA CEO Robert Broeksmit said Knowlton has established relationships on Capitol Hill which will help her advocate successfully on behalf of the industry.

“She is passionate about the political process and the engagement of our members to ensure our industry’s priorities are effectively communicated to key policymakers,” Broeksmit said.

Kelley, in succeeding Knowlton, will now lead and manage MBA’s political advocacy efforts via MORPAC and MBA’s national advocacy conference. She worked in a variety of roles prior to joining MBA, including as finance director for the Republican National Convention host committee in Charlotte, North Carolina, and PAC director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Kelley began her career in Washington D.C. managing constituent services for a Senate office on Capitol Hill.

“Rachel brings a robust and impressive background in political advocacy to MBA, both at the national party level and through her prior work with industry trade groups and their PACs,” said Broeksmit. “She will hit the ground running and maintain the momentum MORPAC has achieved over the past few years.”