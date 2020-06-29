Uncategorized

Mastering Borrower Retention Sponsored by Sales Boomerang

As an innovator and entrepreneur, Alex Kutsishin consulted for one of the mortgage industry’s best marketing companies, which is where he got the idea for his new venture – Sales Boomerang, the first fully automated Borrower Intelligence software that tells lenders when a prospect or past customer is ready for a loan. Now, the company has discovered over $20 billion in missed loan volume for more than 90 of the top lenders in the industry in less than three years. 

Borrower retention doesn’t have to be this complex topic that’s impossible to execute on. Kutsishin, founder, CEO and chief ROI Booster at Sales Boomerang, uses this session to dig into how to become a master at borrower retention, sharing achievable tips that attendees can actually execute on

Panelist:

  • Alex Kutsishin, CEO & Co-Founder, Sales Boomerang

Watch the full session below. To go back to the full engage.marketing 2020 on demand summit, go here.

