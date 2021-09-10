Breaking: UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

READ NOW
How Mortgage Blockchain Works & When It Will Go Mainstream
How Mortgage Blockchain Works & When It Will Go Mainstream

Join this webinar covering how blockchain works and when it’ll go mainstream, with practical applications across originations, servicing, and securitization.

FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?
FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?

The announcement is the latest public step the FHFA has taken to carry out the Biden administration’s agenda to further racial equity.

Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders
Introducing the 2021 HW Insiders

HousingWire’s Insiders are known as the operational all-stars who are vital to their organization’s success. This year’s list includes 100 honorees, reflecting the massive role this group had on the industry.

Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders
Why today’s housing market makes speed and agility crucial for lenders

In light of the state of the housing market, HousingWire sat down with Nomis Solutions CEO Frank Rohde to discuss why agility, speed and a better customer experience are more important than ever.

AgentReal EstateBrokerageFintech

KW President Marc King on Gary Keller, social unrest

The brokerage executive shares his thoughts on Keller Williams' competitors and work in a virtual, tumultuous world

HW+KW President Marc King
Marc King, president at KW

Is Keller Williams rising or falling — or has it settled into a role of venerable franchise network in a growing ecosystem of international brokerages?

The team’s executive leadership shifts give the appearance that change is afoot. Gary Keller, who founded the Austin, Texas-based company, stepped down last year down as CEO. Holding company KWx was created, with Carl Liebert, someone outside the real estate industry, named as its CEO.

Then in February, Josh Team announced on Facebook he was out as company president, replaced by Marc King, the company’s then-director of growth.

King has spent over a decade at Keller Williams, including leading the company’s Branson, Missouri, operation. He speaks reverently of Keller as someone who is obsessed with real estate agents and who, when he dies, “Will have ‘Realtor’ carved on his tombstone.”

How to measure Keller Williams’ success is not always easy. The brokerage is bursting with agents — 186,000 in the U.S. and Canada at last count — and is a traditionally “high-volume, low-margin” enterprise, King said. Other brokerages of such reach — Realogy, RE/MAX, Compass this list goes on — are publicly traded with readily available profit and revenue numbers.

Keller Williams has resisted the initial public offering path. “When everybody runs in one direction, Gary runs in the other,” King said.

HousingWire spoke over the phone with King about what it’s like to work with Keller and leading a company in a time of acute social turmoil. Here’s an edited version of that conversation:

HousingWire: Did becoming president of Keller Williams necessitate a move to Austin?

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Appraisal-and-blueprints
    UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

    United Wholesale Mortgage announced today that it will no longer require its brokers to use appraisal management companies to complete appraisals.

    Sep 09, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    MMI fund
    Orchard reaches unicorn status with $100M funding round

    Orchard, which operates a home-buying and selling platform raised $100 million in Series D funding at over a $1 billion valuation.

    Sep 10, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please