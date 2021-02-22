Josh Team out as Keller Williams president

Josh Team is out as president of Keller Williams, a few months after what appeared to be a promotion.

Team wrote on his personal Facebook page Monday that, “I’ve decided to move on to my next opportunity from Keller Williams. In conversations with Gary, Carl, and the team we all mutually agreed to a plan where I’ll be helping in the transition over the next couple of weeks.”

Inman News was first to flag Team’s resignation note.

Gary Keller, executive chairman for Keller Williams, confirmed Team’s departure later in the day Monday following a lengthy company board meeting.

“Recently, Josh Team and our leadership team sat down to discuss an amicable and mutual departure agreement and set up a thorough transition plan,” Gary Keller said in an open letter to company employees and agents.

Team’s departure lead to the in-house promotion of Marc King as president. King was previously co-director of growth.

The company also announced Monday that they brought on Chris Cox as head of technology and digital, after a stint with Bain Consulting.

The shake-up follows founder Gary Keller’s announcement in October that he would step down as CEO of the Austin, Texas-headquartered brokerage. A company statement explained at the time that Team would “assume all duties and responsibilities previously held by Keller. Keller Williams Realty will no longer have a CEO; however, Keller will become executive chairman of the board.”

Complicating the leadership picture was creation of a Keller holding company, KWx, with Carl Liebert named as CEO to run that operation.

How to Diversify Your Brokerage to Weather Economic Hardship

Diversification is one approach brokerages can adopt to help ensure stability in unavoidable times of uncertainty, work to protect their revenue and – ultimately – financially weatherproof their business.

Presented by: Motto Mortgage

A former executive at Auto Nation and Home Depot among other companies, Liebert was a fixture at last week’s “Family Reunion,” an annual gathering of Keller real estate agents.

Liebert does not have a background in real estate. King, who is a former real estate agent, will run the brokerage’s daily operations but must report to Liebert.

Team also did not have a real estate background. He joined Keller Williams in 2015 after he worked as the Chief Innovation Officer at RAPP, a New York City-based advertising shop.

Team served as Chief Innovation Officer for Keller, and he focused on Keller’s digital presence, including a revamped consumer-facing website and proprietary customer relationship management software. Keller promoted Team to President in 2019.

Under Team’s watch, Keller dropped its “Smarter Agent” real estate app.

A private company, Keller self-reported last week sales volume numbers of its franchisees. The firm’s U.S. and Canada affiliates claimed $407 billion in 2020 sales volume, a 16 percent climb from 2019.

UPDATE 2/22: This story was changed following Keller Williams’ response.