Gary Keller stars at KW’s Mega Camp

Gary Keller, executive chairman of KWx

Whatever changes are afoot at Keller Williams, Gary Keller remains the company’s public face.

Last October, Keller, founder of the real estate franchise network, stepped down as CEO. He took the role of executive chairman of KWx, a holding company that would showcase the 38-year-old, Austin, Texas business’s forays outside straight home selling. Carl Liebert, a veteran executive of companies from HomeDepot to Auto Nation, was named new CEO.

Fast forward to the present and a three-day long Keller Williams event this week, dubbed “Mega Camp,” featured multiple sessions with Keller. He interviewed “top-producing agents and leaders throughout the industry. The company founder conversed with the company’s head of inclusion and belonging. And Keller emceed the proceedings on a stage for the virtual event.

In front of hundreds of small screens, wearing a black blazer, Rolling Stones t-shirt, and brightly colored sneakers, Keller was the star.