Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Raymond “RJ” Jones, head of Keller Offers and Keller Manage

It can no longer be said that iBuying is merely the domain of venture capital-backed startups or buzzy listings platforms. It’s gone relatively mainstream. In just the past few weeks, nonbank mortgage lenders Rocket Companies and Better.com have revealed plans to instantly buy homes from their customers and also pair their services with in-house real estate agents. And then there’s KWx, the parent company of residential brokerage Keller Williams.

The Texas-headquartered franchise behemoth says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

The company recently hired Raymond “RJ” Jones to lead its iBuying program as well as Keller Manage, a new service for home maintenance, renovations and moving.