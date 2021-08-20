Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding
Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding

Join this Lunch and Learn which examines the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion will also focus on how a lack of supply is impacting housing affordability.

Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?
Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

A new agreement between HUD and the FHFA could heighten scrutiny of whether Fannie and Freddie's underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing.

TMS’ Anthony Forsberg talks servicing, forbearance exits
TMS’ Anthony Forsberg talks servicing, forbearance exits

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features an interview with Anthony Forsberg who discusses the options and services TMS is providing to its customers as they exit forbearance plans.

How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers
How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers

In today’s market, the most successful lenders balance human touch with technology and meet borrower expectations of speed and convenience, all while delivering a positive customer experience.

Real Estate

Keller Williams wants to be a different kind of iBuyer

Firm appoints Raymond "RJ" Jones to lead "agent-centric" iBuyer program

HW+ Raymond Jones
Raymond “RJ” Jones, head of Keller Offers and Keller Manage

It can no longer be said that iBuying is merely the domain of venture capital-backed startups or buzzy listings platforms. It’s gone relatively mainstream. In just the past few weeks, nonbank mortgage lenders Rocket Companies and Better.com have revealed plans to instantly buy homes from their customers and also pair their services with in-house real estate agents. And then there’s KWx, the parent company of residential brokerage Keller Williams.

The Texas-headquartered franchise behemoth says its “agent-centric” iBuyer model, known as Keller Offers, is genuinely different than its competitors: theirs is the only one that has a fiduciary duty to its agents’ clients.

The company recently hired Raymond “RJ” Jones to lead its iBuying program as well as Keller Manage, a new service for home maintenance, renovations and moving.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    FHFA building
    FHFA proposes ambitious housing goals for GSEs

    The Biden administration will use its strongest tool in its toolkit to increase minority homeownership: The Federal Housing Finance Agency.

    Aug 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    earnings
    Blend loses $40M in Q2, but grows customer base

    Cloud-banking software company Blend Labs posted a $39.6 million loss for the second quarter, its first as a publicly traded company.

    Aug 19, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please