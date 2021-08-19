Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding
Lunch & Learn about Low Housing Supply, Lumber and Homebuilding

Join this Lunch and Learn which examines the nation’s lack of housing inventory and the factors that have contributed to a decline in homebuilding. The discussion will also focus on how a lack of supply is impacting housing affordability.

Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?
Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

A new agreement between HUD and the FHFA could heighten scrutiny of whether Fannie and Freddie's underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing.

TMS’ Anthony Forsberg talks servicing, forbearance exits
TMS’ Anthony Forsberg talks servicing, forbearance exits

Today’s HousingWire Daily episode features an interview with Anthony Forsberg who discusses the options and services TMS is providing to its customers as they exit forbearance plans.

How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers
How lenders can attract the next generation of homebuyers

In today’s market, the most successful lenders balance human touch with technology and meet borrower expectations of speed and convenience, all while delivering a positive customer experience.

Real EstateMortgage

Better expands real estate, explores iBuying

The mortgage lender is hiring more real estate agents paid on salary, and launching iBuying

HW-Christian-Wallace-1
Christian Wallace, Head of Real Estate Services at Better.com

Better.com, a digital mortgage lender that is set to go public later this year, unveiled Thursday another expansion of its in-house real estate group, one that has a unique business model in the world of brokerage.

The seven-year-old, New York City-based company will also soon provide an instant cash offer program to homesellers, said Christian Wallace, Head of Real Estate Services at Better. Wallace, a former regional sales manager for iBuyer Opendoor, said that Better would provide more details on the instant homebuying program in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Better has expanded Better Real Estate into Alabama and Michigan, the 15th and 16th state the company’s real estate arm has entered.

Real estate brokerages announce geographic expansions all the time. But since agents are usually independent contractors, who in many cases pay the brokerage to use their branding and resources, the company’s financial commitment is often unclear.

However, Better’s expansion will require hiring dozens of agents who are salaried employees, receiving base yearly pay of $70,000 plus health care and retirement benefits, Wallace said.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    FHFA building
    FHFA proposes ambitious housing goals for GSEs

    The Biden administration will use its strongest tool in its toolkit to increase minority homeownership: The Federal Housing Finance Agency.

    Aug 18, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    earnings
    Blend loses $40M in Q2, but grows customer base

    Cloud-banking software company Blend Labs posted a $39.6 million loss for the second quarter, its first as a publicly traded company.

    Aug 19, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please