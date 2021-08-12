Could the Housing Inventory Shortage be Causing Compliance Concerns?
Join DataVerify and industry experts for a conversation about how the current housing inventory shortage could cause compliance concerns now and in the future.

Down payment assistance part of $3.5T infrastructure plan
The $3.5T social infrastructure framework includes down payment assistance, but little else to address housing challenges for low-income borrowers.

Steve Murray on the investor market and iBuyers
Today’s HousingWire Daily features a crossover episode with RealTrending. In this episode Steve Murray discusses the underserved nature of the investor-owned, single-family market.

How technology can help underwriters work more productively
CoreLogic's Sage Nichols covers some of the current trends and technology in mortgage underwriting and how CoreLogic’s Complete Collateral is helping underwriters work more efficiently.

Rocket Companies’ plan to transcend mortgage

With mortgage, title, appraisal, real estate and iBuying operations, the Detroit firm is ready to take on all-comers

Jay-Farner-Quicken-Loans-HW
Rocket Companies CEO Jay Farner

Rocket Companies is not content with merely being America’s largest lender. Its ambitions are far outsized, even for a firm with a reputation for taking moonshots.

In its quarterly earnings call on Thursday, CEO Jay Farner and CFO Julie Booth described a sophisticated company that has developed a product solution for every piece of the home-buying and home-selling ecosystem. Mortgage, title, appraisal, servicing, iBuying, real estate brokerage, green energy — the gamut.

In their idealized vision, a consumer would first find the perfect home through Rocket’s listings site. They’d then utilize the services of a real estate agent found through the growing Rocket Homes platform. A few hours after applying for a mortgage, the consumer would receive underwriting approval. Then comes the mortgage — which their agent would monitor through Rocket Pro Insight. When at the finish line, the client would close with the aid of Amrock, Rocket’s title and appraisal arm. A few years later, they might list the home for sale without an agent with the help of Rocket or refinance their mortgage and place solar panels on their roof.

    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

