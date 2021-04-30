Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on Tuesday, May 4th to experience demos from the most innovative servicing, audit and post-close tech solutions in lending.

Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology
Spruce’s Patrick Burns on innovation in title technology

In the season finale of Housing News season 5, Spruce CEO discusses heightened investor interest in title tech, innovation and fintech adoption.

The 100-years-war over real estate commissions
The 100-years-war over real estate commissions

HousingWire plunges down the rabbit hole of residential real estate commissions, uncovering the past, present and future of this wholly unique part of the economy.

Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration
Real estate agents and LOs: the great collaboration

We spoke with Propertybase CEO Vance Loiselle about real estate tech and how the past year has accelerated the need for digital collaboration tools across the entire customer journey.

Real EstateBrokerage

The future of U.S. real estate commissions

Not just lawsuits, but alternative business models and an insane housing market threaten to disrupt home sales commissions

HW+ real estate commissions
Glenn Kelman, CEO of Redfin, and Luke Babich, chief operating officer of Clever (left to right)

This is the final of a three part series on residential real estate sales commissions. Part one explained the history of sales commissions, and the labor market for real estate agents. Part two dove into legal challenges of the present commission system, and the industry’s defense of commissions at the present level of 5% a home sale. 

You know what’s annoying? 

Telling someone the Internet has made their life a lot easier. 

Few professions are told that more repeatedly than real estate agents. Some grudgingly say that’s true, but others claim agents work more than ever.

“Twenty-five years ago, you might send a photo to the paper of a property,” said Ryan Gorman, president of Realogy-owned Coldwell Banker. “Now there are 36 different images, a video, imagery captured from drones. The average real estate agent is probably an expert at Tik Tok.”

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

