The Key to Reducing Post-Refi Boom Borrower Churn

In this webinar, PRMG Chief Lending Officer Kevin Peranio will help attendees sort through the right technologies as he shares the tech investments that have had the biggest impact on his business.

Tracey Velt breaks down the latest RealTrends 500 rankings

During the episode, Velt highlights which brokerages achieved top rankings in both categories for 2020, and shares what stood out to her the most about the rankings.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day

Tune in April 6 to experience demos from the most innovative closing technologies in the mortgage industry.

About 7M refi candidates missed the “forever rate” boat

Rates jumped to 3.17% last week and Black Knight reported that there are now just 11.1 million “high quality” refi candidates. The smallest number of potential refi candidates in a year.

Why there are so few real estate agents of color

Black and Hispanic agents under-represented in the profession, but is anyone paying attention?

HW+Shawneequa Badger
Shawneequa Badger, leads an agent team at Corcoran Living in Oakland

Sudi Hernandez of Cloud 9 Real Estate Group loses leads when a client hears her Cuban accent.

James Dunn of eXp Realty surprised a client with his answer to their question, “You’re white, right?”

Amy Kong of Trust Real Estate hosts open houses where people ask, “Where is the agent?”

These are instances of racism experienced by Hispanic, Black and Asian real estate agents. But they point to something more specific – homebuyers and sellers surprised to interact with a non-white real estate agent.

Just 6% of all of the National Association of Realtors’ 1.4 million members in 2020 identified as Black, despite respondents having the option of identifying with more than one race. Ten percent stated they are Hispanic, and 5% identified as Asian, according to figures provided by the trade group.

That compares to a U.S. population that is 13% Black, 18% Hispanic and 6% Asian, according to the Census Bureau’s 2020 numbers.

So why is the percentage of non-white real estate agents so low when compared to the country’s overall racial make-up?

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

