Keller Williams names ex-eXp president Stacey Onnen to executive team

Stacey Onnen, who recently served as president of eXp Realty and, before that, operations manager of Realty ONE Group, has been brought into the Keller Williams fold as a member of the executive leadership team.

This comes on the heels of an announcement yesterday by Greg Robertson of Vendor Alley that notes there is a rumor that there is a “big leadership shift coming to eXp.”

Onnen, who will be head of new business operations for Keller Williams, has played many roles in her career. From real estate agent, to local managing broker and master trainer, to the highest levels of senior leadership, a press release from Keller Williams says that, “Onnen embodies a culture that puts people first and above all else.”

In a statement, kwx CEO Carl Liebert says, “Renowned for an ability to operationally scale brokerages through periods of rapid growth, Stacey stands apart as a strong leader in our industry and we’re proud she has chosen to bring her extensive knowledge and skills to Keller Williams.”

“Stacey has devoted her entire professional life to the service of her fellow real estate agents and the betterment of the entire real estate industry,” said Gary Keller, Chairman of the Board of kwx. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be in business with her.”

In the firm’s third quarter earnings report in November 2021, the company reported that agents in the U.S. and Canada closed nearly $150 billion in sales volume, up slightly from the $145.3 billion in sales volume in Q2 2021, and up 17.7% from the same time period a year ago. This increase came despite a 0.8% decrease year-over-year in the number of transactions agents closed. Quarter-over-quarter, however, transactions were up to 371,700 in Q3 2021 from 367,248 in the second quarter.