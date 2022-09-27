Jim Jumpe to speak at HW Annual Oct. 3

We’re excited to have Jim Jumpe, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Arch MI, as a part of our speaker lineup for the Marketing Leaders Success Summit at HousingWire Annual. Jumpe will be a panelist on the “1+1=3, The Marketing Strategy of M&A” panel, Oct. 3. He will rely on his vast marketing background to discuss the marketing strategies that industry professionals need to know when going through an acquisition.

HousingWire: Why are you excited to speak at HousingWire Annual 2022?

Jim Jumpe: It’s HousingWire Annual! It has been fantastic watching HousingWire grow over my career to become a key independent news source for the mortgage and housing industry, and I look forward to engaging with marketing leaders in-person to share strategies, new ideas and discuss best practices.

HW: What are the biggest benefits to attending in-person conferences and events after two years of remote work and video conferences?

Jim Jumpe: Meeting folks in person creates a collaborative environment and organic participation from those in attendance. I find non-verbal communication is valuable when discussing new ideas and content that often does not come through in a virtual call. The opportunity and value to build new relationships and grow existing relationships through face-to-face connections cannot be understated.

HW: You’re speaking at the Marketing Leaders Success Summit on the “1+1=3, The Marketing Strategy of M&A” panel. Based on your own experiences, what are the biggest challenges of creating a new marketing strategy during a merger and acquisition?

Jim Jumpe: It is natural to feel overwhelmed by the logistics of positioning and branding two companies during the M&A process. A best practice is to think of the transition as an opportunity to re-evaluate what makes your brand valuable to your clients. It’s a chance to then update and teach that message to your employees and make sure everyone is communicating the same message. It’s also a chance to gather input from the intended target audience to align messaging with branding decisions and surface new communication opportunities. This strategic planning supports your employees to focus on the positive potential created by the combined companies’ strengths and reduces negative distractions. After all, chips and salsa are better together!

HW: What is the one takeaway that you hope attendees learn about M&A?

Jim Jumpe: Your brand is how your company is perceived by those who experience it. Much more than just your logo, your brand is the recognizable feeling these experiences evoke that influence your client’s decision to buy from you, to advocate for you and to trust you. You have a chance to leverage the merger or acquisition as positive growth that only benefits your client through a strategic marketing communication plan that is executed by all employees.

