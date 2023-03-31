Lenders: Looking to simplify closings? Work with an insurance agency
Introducing the 2023 HW Finance Leaders!

In its third year, the 2023 HW Finance Leaders award celebrates the outstanding achievements of the top finance executives in the real estate and mortgage space.

As the housing market continues to face volatility, the role of CFO has become increasingly critical. These execs have been faced with navigating a complex and rapidly-changing landscape that includes the rollercoaster ride of low inventory, rising mortgage rates and shifting regulations. Despite these challenges, the winners of the 2023 HW Finance Leaders awards have demonstrated exceptional leadership, determination and peak financial acumen all while driving their organizations’ success.

Congratulations to the 2023 HW Finance Leaders. Here’s the full list of this year’s honorees:

Name Job Title Company Name
Alejandro Franco Controller, Vice President of Accounting and Finance JPAR Real Estate
Amber Kramer Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Guild Mortgage
Andrew Hubacker Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Principal Financial Officer United Wholesale Mortgage
Brenda Hedeen Chief Financial Officer Open Mortgage
Bryan Dipo Senior Vice President of Secondary Marketing Academy Mortgage Corporation
Chrissy Zotzmann Chief Operations Officer Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
David Eakes Chief Financial Officer HomeLight
David Hisey Chief Financial Officer Stewart Information Services
Don Wenner CEO DLP Capital
Eugene Wong Chief Financial Officer Hometap
Gil Arbitsman Chief Financial Officer UMortgage
Jim Balas Chief Financial Officer CoreLogic
Kelly Brink Chief Financial Officer Orchard
Kevin Thompson Head of Finance PURE Property Management
Marco Fregenal President and Chief Financial Officer, Director Fathom Realty
Mark Kearns Chief Financial Officer PunchListUSA
Mary Rapoport Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets Freedom Mortgage Corporation
Michelle Ressler Chief Financial Officer The Real Brokerage
Mike Leone Chief Financial Officer Bright MLS
Mike Witt Chief Financial Officer Deephaven Mortgage
Mike Clear Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer Realty ONE Group
Mike Wells Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance PrimeLending
Pavan Agarwal President and CEO Sun West Mortgage Company
Sean Sievers Chief Financial Officer Guaranteed Rate
Sean O'Neil Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Ocwen
Stephen Nicolo Vice President of Financial Analysis Sagent
Tom Rettinger Senior Managing Director, Head of Secondary Marketing Pennymac
Vinay Singh Chief Financial Officer HUD
Vincent Ciardullo Senior Vice President of Capital Markets CIVIC Financial Services

