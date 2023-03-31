Introducing the 2023 HW Finance Leaders!

In its third year, the 2023 HW Finance Leaders award celebrates the outstanding achievements of the top finance executives in the real estate and mortgage space.
As the housing market continues to face volatility, the role of CFO has become increasingly critical. These execs have been faced with navigating a complex and rapidly-changing landscape that includes the rollercoaster ride of low inventory, rising mortgage rates and shifting regulations. Despite these challenges, the winners of the 2023 HW Finance Leaders awards have demonstrated exceptional leadership, determination and peak financial acumen all while driving their organizations’ success.
Congratulations to the 2023 HW Finance Leaders. Here’s the full list of this year’s honorees:
|Name
|Job Title
|Company Name
|Alejandro Franco
|Controller, Vice President of Accounting and Finance
|JPAR Real Estate
|Amber Kramer
|Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Guild Mortgage
|Andrew Hubacker
|Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Principal Financial Officer
|United Wholesale Mortgage
|Brenda Hedeen
|Chief Financial Officer
|Open Mortgage
|Bryan Dipo
|Senior Vice President of Secondary Marketing
|Academy Mortgage Corporation
|Chrissy Zotzmann
|Chief Operations Officer
|Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group
|David Eakes
|Chief Financial Officer
|HomeLight
|David Hisey
|Chief Financial Officer
|Stewart Information Services
|Don Wenner
|CEO
|DLP Capital
|Eugene Wong
|Chief Financial Officer
|Hometap
|Gil Arbitsman
|Chief Financial Officer
|UMortgage
|Jim Balas
|Chief Financial Officer
|CoreLogic
|Kelly Brink
|Chief Financial Officer
|Orchard
|Kevin Thompson
|Head of Finance
|PURE Property Management
|Marco Fregenal
|President and Chief Financial Officer, Director
|Fathom Realty
|Mark Kearns
|Chief Financial Officer
|PunchListUSA
|Mary Rapoport
|Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Capital Markets
|Freedom Mortgage Corporation
|Michelle Ressler
|Chief Financial Officer
|The Real Brokerage
|Mike Leone
|Chief Financial Officer
|Bright MLS
|Mike Witt
|Chief Financial Officer
|Deephaven Mortgage
|Mike Clear
|Chief Operations Officer and Chief Financial Officer
|Realty ONE Group
|Mike Wells
|Senior Vice President of Accounting and Finance
|PrimeLending
|Pavan Agarwal
|President and CEO
|Sun West Mortgage Company
|Sean Sievers
|Chief Financial Officer
|Guaranteed Rate
|Sean O'Neil
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|Ocwen
|Stephen Nicolo
|Vice President of Financial Analysis
|Sagent
|Tom Rettinger
|Senior Managing Director, Head of Secondary Marketing
|Pennymac
|Vinay Singh
|Chief Financial Officer
|HUD
|Vincent Ciardullo
|Senior Vice President of Capital Markets
|CIVIC Financial Services