Introducing the 2023 HW Finance Leaders!

In its third year, the 2023 HW Finance Leaders award celebrates the outstanding achievements of the top finance executives in the real estate and mortgage space.

As the housing market continues to face volatility, the role of CFO has become increasingly critical. These execs have been faced with navigating a complex and rapidly-changing landscape that includes the rollercoaster ride of low inventory, rising mortgage rates and shifting regulations. Despite these challenges, the winners of the 2023 HW Finance Leaders awards have demonstrated exceptional leadership, determination and peak financial acumen all while driving their organizations’ success.

Congratulations to the 2023 HW Finance Leaders. Here’s the full list of this year’s honorees: