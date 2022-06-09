HW Media
Creating a path to success in today’s purchase market
HousingWire Magazine: June 2022
Lunch & Learn: Should there be a 40 year mortgage?
State of the Housing Market: June 2022
Awards

HW Insiders nominations are now open!

The annual award that recognizes operational excellence in housing

Nominations for the 2022 HW Insiders opened this week, celebrating the operational all-stars in housing. These individuals are a critical part of their company’s success and often their company’s best-kept secret.

Last year’s honorees represented a wide range of skillsets and — for the first time ever — HousingWire selected 100 nominees for the 2022 class. Take a look at some of last year’s Insiders to see their impressive list of achievements.

  • Amaly Quiroz, VP of Transaction Processing at eXp Realty, grew her department from around 100 people in 2019 to 300 in 2021 to help support eXp’s unprecedented growth from about 22,000 agents to more than 56,000 agents in 14 countries.
  • Cardinal Financial’s SVP of Retail John Cady grew regional and national platforms in excess of $14 billion in yearly production.
  • SimpleNexus CFO Kevin McKenzie’s initiatives have been central to rapidly scaling tech innovation and company growth from leading a $108 million capital raise to developing multi-tiered dash-boarding.
  • Greystone General Counsel Lisa Schwartz led and closed the company’s acquisition of C-III Asset Management, which expanded Greystone’s asset management capabilities into special servicing. The deal’s timeline from inception to close was under 30 days, and it grew Greystone’s loan servicing portfolio 50%, from $40 billion to $60 billion.

Nominations for the 2022 Insiders close Friday, June 24. Don’t miss your chance to recognize the operational all-star who is driving your company forward!

RenoFi targets homeowners who don’t qualify for HELOCs HW+

RenoFi now offers a fixed-rate home renovation loan, which allows homeowners to borrow as much as 90% of their home’s after-renovation value.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

