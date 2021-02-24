What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit

The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates

Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions that more companies in the mortgage industry are turning to. Download this white paper for more.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership

In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Real Estate

How homebuilders are competing in this crazy market

Builders are getting better at keeping home prices low, but their own costs are rising

New home sales in 2021 picked up right where they left off in 2020, near their highest levels in more than a decade thanks to low inventory. The state of the market means increased competition among homebuilders, who are grappling with how to keep prices affordable as their own costs rise.

Sales of new single-family houses in January were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 923,000 — 4.3% above December’s rate, and a whopping 19.3% higher than original estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Regionally, new home sales declined 13.9% in the Northeast, and rose in the other three regions, up 12.6% in the Midwest, 3% in the South and 6.8% in the West.

Unsurprisingly, another month of record-low mortgage rates, limited supply of existing homes, and a wave of millennial buyers resulted in the market maintaining a blistering sales pace in the start of 2021. Supply is still tight – the Census Bureau calculated just 307,000 new homes were on the market, roughly four months worth of supply at the current sales rate.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Most Popular Articles

correct size
Josh Team out as Keller Williams president

Josh Team is out at Keller Williams, not long after he received what appeared to be a promotion. He announced his resignation on Facebook.

Feb 22, 2021 By

Latest Articles

spring summit
Shellpoint’s Debbie Thayer to speak at Spring Summit

Debbie Thayer, EVP of default administration at Shellpoint, will speak on Servicing Challenges During a Pandemic Period at HousingWire’s Spring Summit.

Feb 24, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please