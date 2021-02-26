How Guaranteed Rate donated over $7 million in 2020

Every month, Guaranteed Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli sits down and reads through story after story of people who are working to overcome extraordinary hardships and are in need of financial support, looking at ways the company can step in and provide help.

This is one of the final steps in the application process for the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, and it’s the part of the process that keeps the mission of the foundation close to home for Ciardelli.

By reading each story on how they can help a person who’s in hardship and going through a tremendous amount of pain, whether that’s providing relief for them mentally or physically, Ciardelli said that it constantly reminds him about the difference and impact that they’re able to make in the lives of people who really need it.