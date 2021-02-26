What to expect at HousingWire’s Spring Summit
The focus of the Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and this year is expected to be just as incredible.

Increasing lending and servicing capacity – regardless of rates
Business process outsourcing and digital transformation are proven solutions that more companies in the mortgage industry are turning to. Download this white paper for more.

HousingWire's 2021 Spring Summit
We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

An Honest Conversation on minority homeownership
In this episode, Lloyd interviews a senior research associate in the Housing Finance Policy Center at the Urban Institute about the history and data behind minority homeownership.

Mortgage

How Guaranteed Rate donated over $7 million in 2020

Distant but not disconnected

Guaranteed Rate Giving Back

Every month, Guaranteed Rate CEO Victor Ciardelli sits down and reads through story after story of people who are working to overcome extraordinary hardships and are in need of financial support, looking at ways the company can step in and provide help. 

This is one of the final steps in the application process for the Guaranteed Rate Foundation, and it’s the part of the process that keeps the mission of the foundation close to home for Ciardelli. 

By reading each story on how they can help a person who’s in hardship and going through a tremendous amount of pain, whether that’s providing relief for them mentally or physically, Ciardelli said that it constantly reminds him about the difference and impact that they’re able to make in the lives of people who really need it.

home and hand HW+
Do higher mortgage rates mark the end of the refi wave?

As mortgage rates rose over the last week, refi activity fell. But millions of borrowers are still eligible if lenders can get them through the pipeline.

Feb 23, 2021 By

Digital technology development
How lenders can prepare for growing fraud threats

HousingWire recently spoke with Jeffrey Morelli, general manager at Truework, about what lenders can do to prepare for and overcome the growing threat of fraud and data inaccuracy.

Feb 26, 2021 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

