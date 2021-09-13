Breaking: Biden nominates Alanna McCargo to be Ginnie Mae prez

READ NOW
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?
The next wave of servicing regulation is coming – Are you ready?

Join this webinar to learn what servicers need to know about recent and upcoming servicing compliance regulations and strategies experts are implementing to prepare for servicing regulatory audits.

FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?
FHFA’s equity plan: Too much or not enough?

The announcement is the latest public step the FHFA has taken to carry out the Biden administration’s agenda to further racial equity.

Daniella Casseres to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28
Daniella Casseres to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

The regulatory environment is experiencing a period of turbulence as President Biden has ushered in a new era of regulation. Attorney Daniella Casseres will be at HW Annual to discuss just what these new regulations mean for those in the housing economy.

How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry
How to achieve touchless lending for the mortgage industry

Touchless lending has graduated from theoretical to actual for the mortgage industry. This white paper will cover how to achieve a touchless mortgage pathway and its benefits for lenders.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

How demographics shaped the housing market in 2021

What to look for in the last few months of this year

HW+ house idea

As we come to the end of 2021, we also approach the end of another year living with COVID-19. The year 2020 was one of the most chaotic times in recent history. Although 2021 seems normal in comparison, it is perhaps even stranger because as a country, we have learned to normalize the consumption of goods and services with an active virus infecting and killing Americans each day. An often-forgotten turn of luck for the American economy is that the housing market entered a period of the best housing demographics ever recorded in history the same year that COVID grabbed hold of us.

As I always stress every time I can, housing broke out before COVID-19 hit us. February data that we got in the second half of March was the first real breakout in housing data post-2010.

If COVID-19 had become the worldwide menace five years earlier, the U.S. would not have the demographic clout to drive the housing market — and it was the housing market that led us out of the COVID-19 brief recession. Yes, it was short; it ended in April of 2020.

Likewise, if the housing market did not have COVID-19 to dampen demand for a short time, we would not have to debate forbearance so much. The forbearance crash bros of 2020 blew it badly.

This content is exclusively for HW+ members.

Start an HW+ Membership now for less than $1 a day.

Your HW+ Membership includes:

  • Unlimited access to HW+ articles and analysis
  • Exclusive access to the HW+ Slack community and virtual events
  • HousingWire Magazine delivered to your home or office
    • Become a member today

    Already a member? log in

    Most Popular Articles

    Appraisal-and-blueprints
    UWM launches AMC-free appraisal program

    United Wholesale Mortgage announced today that it will no longer require its brokers to use appraisal management companies to complete appraisals.

    Sep 09, 2021 By

    Latest Articles

    HW-Annual-2021-website-photo
    Daniella Casseres to speak at HW Annual Sept. 27-28

    Daniella Casseres, partner at Offit Kurman, will speak on a panel on how regulators are coordinating under the Biden administration.

    Sep 13, 2021 By
    3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

    Log In

    Log in with LinkedIn OR

    Forgot Password?

    Don't have an account? Please