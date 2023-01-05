HousingWire Magazine: 2023

HousingWire Magazine takes a deep dive into issues the housing industry faces each day. Themed to look at the latest trends in housing, each issue focuses on a variety of topics in the housing space – from homeownership to fintech to mortgage originators.

As you flip through each section, check out our front sections that fill you with great snackable content that’s easy to digest and keeps you in-the-know. As you move toward the commentaries, each issue will feature longer-form opinions from some of the housing industry’s top names.

Those will lead you into the features section. Written by housing executives and our own editorial team, these features take readers into a deep dive of the most critical topics in the housing industry today.

The issue concludes with a wrap up of the latest news across the industry, in mortgage, real estate, fintech, politics and more.