HousingWire Daily podcast claims #2 spot among US business news podcasts

Dallas, Texas – HousingWire, the leader in mortgage and real estate news and information, proudly announces the ascension of its flagship podcast, HousingWire Daily, to the No. 2 position among business news podcasts in the United States. Renowned host Sarah Wheeler, accompanied by regular guests Logan Mohtashami and James Kleimann, has transformed the podcast into an indispensable resource for professionals, attracting an audience that exceeds 110,000 monthly listeners.

Diego Sanchez, COO of HousingWire, echoed the sentiment, saying, “The power of the flywheel is amazing. Mortgage and real estate pros consume HousingWire content through newsletters, articles, and podcasts, making us a constant companion during workouts or commutes. In-person engagement at events like The Gathering further strengthens the bond. Together, we fortify the sector through knowledge and insight.”

Boasting a monthly listenership of over 180,000, the HousingWire podcast network, including HousingWire Daily, Housing News, and RealTrending, have witnessed exponential growth in 2023. Looking forward to 2024, HousingWire has relaunched its podcast advertising platform and product suite, offering marketers a prime opportunity to connect with the highly engaged audience of mortgage and real estate professionals.

Hosts Clayton Collins, Sarah Wheeler, and Tracey Velt will collaborate with clients on host-read executions and special episodes, providing a distinctive avenue for brands to engage with their target demographic. The relaunch underscores HousingWire’s commitment to delivering valuable content and fostering industry connections.

Available in audio format on HousingWire.com, podcast networks like Spotify and Apple, The HousingWire Daily audience can also engage with video content on HousingWire’s YouTube channel.

