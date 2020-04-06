Protected: Headline TK
The average U.S. rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.33% this week, according to Freddie Mac, as the Federal Reserve’s bond-buying program created demand for securities backed by home loans.
The statement asks the government to provide the “final piece of the puzzle” – a liquidity facility for single-family and multifamily servicers.
