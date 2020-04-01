HousingWire approaches 2 million monthly readers

Dear colleagues,

In March, HousingWire came agonizingly close to 2 million readers (1,970,160). This was more than double our previous record of 866,379, which was set in April 2019. In fact, it was more than triple our 2019 monthly average of 622,388.

This is a huge accomplishment for our company, and also highlights how much the housing industry is relying on us for information, analysis and guidance during this unprecedented and uncertain time.

I’m not going to highlight any specific colleague, because I truly believe this accomplishment is a Team HW win. Without our newsroom, audience development, and premium content teams, we wouldn’t have our brand as the publisher of record in housing. Without our sales, client success, marketing, and sponsored content teams, we wouldn’t generate the revenue that allows us to invest in our world-class content.

We’re going to keep running in April. Here’s what we have planned:

Virtual Demo Day this Friday!

3-4 freelance journalists are joining the newsroom to help us with our coverage, we’ve already brought Angela de Gale and Phil Hall onboard

The marketing, sales, and premium content teams are pivoting engage.marketing from live to virtual

We continue to provide insights, analysis, and community to our HW+ members that they can’t get anywhere else

Break the 2 million reader mark!

Thank you all for your contribution to our success, particularly over the past few weeks when we’ve all been juggling family, work, and anxiety over the pandemic. We transitioned to 100% remote work, and we did it without missing a beat!

Clayton, Diego, Jennifer and Sarah