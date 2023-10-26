HousingWire Annual completes merger with The Gathering of Eagles

In a groundbreaking development for the real estate and mortgage industries, HousingWire has announced the successful merger of HousingWire Annual and RealTrends’ Gathering of Eagles.

The merger, which has been in the works for several months, brings together two powerhouse events that have been at the forefront of industry thought leadership. By joining forces, The Full Picture begins to emerge, creating business and knowledge opportunities for mortgage, real estate, title, and appraisal leaders.

“This isn’t your father’s housing event. Whether it’s dominating (or just hanging in there)on the pickleball court or sitting in lightning-round info-packed playbooks, this event destroys the idea that you’re here to listen, learn and go home,” says Clayton Collins, CEO of HousingWire.

“No, instead it’s a place to reinject life into this savagely unhealthy housing market.”

Key highlights of the merger:

Expanded offerings: Launched in 2021, HousingWire Annual is renowned for its prominent mortgage C-Suite speakers and unparalleled community engagement. The Gathering of Eagles has a decades-long track record of being the premier real estate conference catering to the who’s who of real estate brokerage owners. The merger creates the only housing industry event with the content depth and breadth to connect mortgage and real estate leaders, as well as the nuance and focus to provide specialized knowledge and expertise.

Enhanced networking: The merger provides professionals in the industry with an even greater platform for networking, knowledge-sharing, and collaboration. This increased connectivity will empower real estate executives to enhance their businesses with mortgage knowledge and connections, while offering mortgage executives the opportunity to build relationships with real estate brokers and teams.

Connecting commerce: The newly combined event provides a distinct advantage for leaders by enabling avenues for meaningful connections. Attendees come together in a conducive environment for collaborative engagement, ensuring that attendees are part of a revered and esteemed assembly that prioritizes substantive interactions.

While HousingWire and RealTrends have been teamed up like an amateur pickleball duo for nearly three years, this event merger brings the marriage to an entirely new level.

Steve Murray, Senior Advisor to HousingWire, expressed his excitement about the merger, saying, “This is a transformative moment for HousingWire and our community of real estate and mortgage professionals. By uniting the Gathering of Eagles and HousingWire Annual conferences, we are bringing together leaders from critical housing market services providers in one location, at one time at a critical time in our industry.”

“We believe this enables the sharing of cutting-edge ideas, new services and best practices in a way that is unsurpassed at any other conference venue. We believe having mortgage, real estate and settlement services leaders together will provide incredible opportunities for new relationships that also will help each of our guests have a memorable experience.”

The merged events will operate as HousingWire: The Gathering. Colloquially referred to as The Gathering, the event will be led by Brena Nath, Makenna Clay, Mark Adams and a wildly creative and ambitious team at HW Media.

The inaugural combined event will be hosted in Scottsdale, Arizona on April 21-24, 2024 at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn.

For more information, please visit housingwirethegathering.com or contact:

Brena Nath

Director of HW+ & Events at HousingWire

[email protected]