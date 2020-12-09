HW Media, publisher of HousingWire, FinLedger, and producer of Engage Events, today announced it has closed on the strategic acquisition of REAL Trends, the residential real estate industry’s leading report that ranks the performance of the top U.S. brokerage firms.

REAL Trends will continue to publish the REAL Trends 500, The Thousand, and Website Rankings reports on an annual basis, as well as produce the Gathering of Eagles and DealMAKERS events. Together with HW Media brands HousingWire and FinLedger, the company will reach over 11 million real estate, mortgage and fintech professionals each year. In addition, HW Media will be home to the industry’s leading journalists and creators, charged with building communities and serving audiences across digital media brands, virtual and live-event stages, and social media and podcast platforms.

“Our mission at HW Media is to inform and engage real estate, financial services and fintech professionals through high-quality news media, insightful reports and analysis, and engaging newsletters and events,” said HW Media founder and CEO Clayton Collins. “REAL Trends is an incredibly strategic acquisition for our organization that not only accelerates our presence with real estate agents and brokers across the U.S., but also brings new capabilities to HW – specifically, extremely high-quality rankings data, peer groups and in-person event experience.”

“Through this acquisition we’ve not only gained an amazing brand and business, but also an incredibly talented group of team members that bring additional editorial, technology and product expertise to our team.”

“In HW Media and their CEO Clayton Collins, we knew we found the right partner who shared our beliefs and understood the importance of being the Trusted Source for our great industry”, said Steve Murray, co-founder and president of REAL Trends. “We believe they will build on our years of REAL Trends industry excellence.”

For 34 years, REAL Trends has been the trusted source of news, analysis and information on the residential brokerage industry. Outside of the extensive data, reports and research distributed and shared by REAL Trends, the brand also produces two events, DealMAKERS Conference and Gathering of Eagles. As part of the acquisition, HW Media will take control of Gathering of Eagles, and work with Scott Wright, Tracey Velt, Bill Martin and Steve Murray to continue producing eight different CEO peer group forums.

HW Media currently publishes HousingWire and FinLedger. HousingWire is a leading source for news and information regarding the U.S. mortgage and housing markets and serves an audience of lending, servicing, investment and real estate market participants. In 2020, HousingWire surpassed 10 million annual unique visitors and has over 100,00 subscribers to its newsletters.

FinLedger launched in August of 2020, and is focused on covering banktech, insurtech, proptech and payments news for financial services and fintech professionals.

HW Media will continue to publish REAL Trends reports and rankings each year using the same methodology that has helped build the brand since starting in 1987.

This strategic acquisition will bring together a premier selection of verticals for modern real estate professionals across premium products in content, video, audio, events, and print. The existing HW Media properties will immediately benefit from REAL Trends reputation and success in the real estate industry, just as REAL Trends will be able to leverage HousingWire’s growing audience and capabilities.

HW Media is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. REAL Trends will continue operating in Castle Rock, Colorado. Clayton will remain at the helm of HW Media and Steve will join as a Senior Advisor to daily operations and help plan the annual Gathering of Eagles conference. Mark Adams, Director of Real Estate for HW Media, will take on responsibility as the commercial lead for REAL Trends where he will oversee product development and sales.

In connection with the transaction, Goodwin Procter LLP served as HW Media’s legal counsel. Minor & Brown PC served as legal counsel to REAL Trends.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country.

HW Media is the publisher of HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HW Media reaches over 100,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward.

HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About REAL Trends

REAL Trends has been The Trusted Source of news, analysis, and information on the residential brokerage industry since 1987. Residential real estate leaders look to REAL Trends for timely and trusted information and analysis through newsletters, news updates, conferences and publications.