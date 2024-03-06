Mortgage rates are the highest they’ve been this year. Did loan officers expect this?

Read Now
How to gain a competitive edge through in-house servicing
The awesome power of high mortgage rates
How AI is improving the entire home-buying journey for consumers
Homegenius SVP Steve Gaenzler on AI in the home-buying journey
MortgagePeople Movers

Former Newrez head of marketing Bijoy John joins Guaranteed Rate

Executive says that his new company is ‘thinking steps ahead’ when it comes to an overarching marketing vision

Guaranteed Rate hired Bijoy John, former head of marketing at Newrez, as its vice president of marketing.

John’s new tasks will include consumer direct marketing and the crafting of strategies for new products. His goal at Guaranteed Rate is to increase origination volume for the company while also helping consumers throughout the loan life cycle. 

“What led me to Guaranteed Rate’s marketing team was Victor Ciardelli’s vision for the company. He is thinking steps ahead in how to reach out to consumers and reach them at their point of need,” John told HousingWire

John joined Newrez in June 2018 as vice president of marketing and was promoted to head of marketing in 2022. While at Newrez, he was named as HousingWire’s 2022 Marketing Leader and was a 2019 Rising Star award winner for scaling Newrez’s retention business. 

Newrez has had some notable departures lately, including top loan officer John Abraham, who joined The Money Store this month.

Newrez declined to comment on John’s departure.

Before joining Newrez, John worked as the director of marketing at Freedom Mortgage. During his two-year tenure at Freedom, he was responsible for starting and scaling a remarketing vertical.

Guaranteed Rate, the eighth-largest mortgage lender according to Inside Mortgage Finance (IMF) rankings, has been putting a lot of emphasis in its tech stack. It prides itself on being a fintech company that does retail lending. In 2023, the Chicago-based lender launched its Rate App that focuses on financial education and overall wellness.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

Homebuyers, Generations, Families Millennials 6
Price trumps location in Coldwell Banker consumer survey 

Amid an elevated mortgage rate environment, consumers are reevaluating their priorities when it comes to purchasing real estate.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please