Former Newrez head of marketing Bijoy John joins Guaranteed Rate

Guaranteed Rate hired Bijoy John, former head of marketing at Newrez, as its vice president of marketing.

John’s new tasks will include consumer direct marketing and the crafting of strategies for new products. His goal at Guaranteed Rate is to increase origination volume for the company while also helping consumers throughout the loan life cycle.

“What led me to Guaranteed Rate’s marketing team was Victor Ciardelli’s vision for the company. He is thinking steps ahead in how to reach out to consumers and reach them at their point of need,” John told HousingWire.

John joined Newrez in June 2018 as vice president of marketing and was promoted to head of marketing in 2022. While at Newrez, he was named as HousingWire’s 2022 Marketing Leader and was a 2019 Rising Star award winner for scaling Newrez’s retention business.

Newrez has had some notable departures lately, including top loan officer John Abraham, who joined The Money Store this month.

Newrez declined to comment on John’s departure.

Before joining Newrez, John worked as the director of marketing at Freedom Mortgage. During his two-year tenure at Freedom, he was responsible for starting and scaling a remarketing vertical.

Guaranteed Rate, the eighth-largest mortgage lender according to Inside Mortgage Finance (IMF) rankings, has been putting a lot of emphasis in its tech stack. It prides itself on being a fintech company that does retail lending. In 2023, the Chicago-based lender launched its Rate App that focuses on financial education and overall wellness.