Top NewRez/Caliber LO John Abraham departs for The Money Store

Abraham will focus on growing The Money Store’s presence in the Midwest

John Abraham, former top-producing mortgage loan officer at Caliber Home Loans/NewRez, has joined The Money Store. His team will be making the move with him.

Abraham was named vice president and producing branch manager in Illinois, where he will serve as sales leader and mortgage originator.

“The Money Store boasts a nimble lending platform, transparent loan process and highly competitive rates. With their incredible resources, we’re now equipped to serve our clients and partners better than ever before,” Abraham said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Before joining The Money Store, Abraham was a producing manager at Caliber Home Loans/NewRez, where he made a name for himself as one of the top producers in the Midwest during his 10-year tenure.

Caliber declined to comment on Abraham’s departure.

In 2022, Abraham ranked as the No. 6 originator in the state of Illinois and 876th in the country in Scotsman Guide’s ranking, originating $136 million in mortgages.

Abraham produced $69.5 million in volume in 2023, data from Modex showed. 

His addition is part of a push from The Money Store to attract top-producing LOs.

The lender recently onboarded industry veteran Coleen Bogle as chief marketing officer, where Bogle was tasked with enhancing the lender’s brand and attracting top-tier mortgage origination talent, the company said in February.

MLD Mortgage, dba The Money Store, is a direct mortgage lender with licenses in 47 states. 

The New Jersey-headquartered lender originated nearly $699 million in loans in 2023, per mortgage tech platform Modex. Data shows that the lender has 28 branches and 100 active loan officers. 

NewRez, which owns Caliber, recently instituted a large layoff of its top sales managers and changed loan officer compensation as part of a retail mortgage restructuring.

