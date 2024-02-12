The Money Store hires Coleen Bogle as chief marketing officer

New Jersey-based mortgage lender The Money Store named industry veteran Coleen Bogle as chief marketing officer, the company announced on Monday.

The hiring follows changes in marketing leadership at other mortgage companies, including Guild Mortgage and Rocket Companies.

Bogle was at Chicago-based retail shop Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. (DKMC), which was acquired by New American Funding (NAF) in early February due to its parent company’s decision to focus on other businesses. Most of last year’s top-producing loan officers at DKMC are not transitioning to NAF, HousingWire reported.

Before DKMC, Bogle spent three years at Superior Mortgage, and transitioned for another three years at Guaranteed Rate after the company acquired Superior in February 2012.

Bogle has 15 years of experience leading marketing departments in the home financing industry. The company said that Bogle will enhance its brand, expand its marketing services and attract top-tier mortgage origination talent to The Money Store.

“During this challenging period for our industry, I’m delighted to be joining a right-sized company that shares my commitment to service and values,” Bogle said in a statement. “I look forward to leveraging their nimble lending model, stellar reputation and supportive culture to further elevate the brand and provide unparalleled marketing support to their mortgage originators.”

MLD Mortgage, dba The Money Store, is a direct mortgage lender with licenses in 47 states. It originated nearly $642 million in loans in 2023, per mortgage tech platform Modex. The data shows that the lender has about 30 branches and 100 active loan officers.

“Coleen’s appointment marks a significant milestone for The Money Store, underscoring our commitment to fostering growth and innovation,” Peter Alvarez, the company’s chief operations officer, said in a statement.

Other lenders have announced changes to their marketing leadership teams this year.

After two years at Open Mortgage, Adam O’Daniel transitioned to Guild Mortgage as senior vice president and chief marketing officer, a newly created role.

Meanwhile, Detroit-based Rocket Companies, parent of Rocket Mortgage, named Jonathan Mildenhall to its newly created chief marketing officer position. Mildenhall was the first CMO of Airbnb, and he previously led Coca-Cola’s marketing as vice president of global advertising strategy and content excellence.