First American’s Odeta Kushi to speak at Spring Summit

First American Financial Corporation’s Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi will discuss the economic forecast for the rest of this year at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

An expert in her field, Kushi conducts research around demographic trends, Millennials and homeownership, monitoring and analyzing economic data related to the housing industry. Her research has been published in leading business and industry trade publications and she is a guest on high-profile broadcast news channels, including Bloomberg and CNBC.

Kushi will be joined on the panel by CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma Hepp, Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather and HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Kushi who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

What mortgage tech is solving now

Servicing challenges in a pandemic period

Operational strategies in the current market

The brave new world of valuations

eClosing/RON update

A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Kushi include UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, Figure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , MBA’s Lisa Haynes, Mortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.