When will COVID-19 forbearance extensions end?

Bankrate.com's SVP and Chief Financial Analyst joins this episode to discuss past extensions, pros and cons of the latest extension and when he thinks the extensions will stop.

Conquering the Mortgage Lender’s Dilemmas

This webinar provides a roadmap for creating a sophisticated, digital-first cost improvement strategy to maximize profits by reducing high processing environments.

HW's 2021 Spring Summit

We’ve gathered four of the top housing economists to speak at our virtual summit, a new event designed for HW+ members that’s focused on The Year-Round Purchase Market.

We need higher mortgage rates to cool the housing market

2020-2024 will have the best housing market demographics and the lowest mortgage rates ever recorded, which could accelerate real home prices too quickly.

Politics & MoneyReal Estate

First American’s Odeta Kushi to speak at Spring Summit

Will discuss economic outlook for this year's housing market

First American Financial Corporation’s Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi will discuss the economic forecast for the rest of this year at HousingWire’s Spring Summit on March 4.

An expert in her field, Kushi conducts research around demographic trends, Millennials and homeownership, monitoring and analyzing economic data related to the housing industry. Her research has been published in leading business and industry trade publications and she is a guest on high-profile broadcast news channels, including Bloomberg and CNBC.

Kushi will be joined on the panel by CoreLogic Deputy Chief Economist Selma HeppRedfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather and HousingWire Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami.

The focus of the Spring Summit is The Year-Round Purchase Market. Record low rates led to a banner year for mortgage lenders in 2020, and with a demographic tsunami of Millennial homebuyers entering the housing market, this year is expected to be just as incredible.

The summit brings together experts like Kushi who can speak to the topics that are critical to success in another unprecedented year, including:

  • What mortgage tech is solving now
  • Servicing challenges in a pandemic period
  • Operational strategies in the current market
  • The brave new world of valuations
  • eClosing/RON update
  • A new regulatory regime

The summit also features sessions on operational strategies in the current market, lessons from local markets and more.

As with all HousingWire events, we’re bringing together some of the brightest and most successful people in mortgage, real estate, compliance, security, technology and regulation to offer their insights on what’s happening right now and what’s coming next.

Speakers joining Kushi include UWM CEO Mat IshbiaFigure Technologies CEO and co-founder Mike Cagney , MBA’s Lisa HaynesMortgage Champions CEO Dale Vermillion, top Century 21 Realtor Xio Sandoval, and many more.

The 2021 Spring Summit is designed for our HW+ premium members, who get access to all HousingWire virtual events, long-form digital content published weekly, an exclusive Slack community and more. Sign up for HW+ membership and register for the summit here, or get event-only access for your company or team here.

Hello 2021, goodbye credit reporting agencies?

There has been talk that President Biden’s administration may do away with or revamp the three major credit reporting agencies as a way to bridge potential disparate treatment and help eliminate racial bias.

Feb 17, 2021 By

Josh Team out as Keller Williams president

Josh Team is out as CEO of Keller Williams, not long after he received what appeared to be a promotion. He announced his resignation on Facebook.

Feb 22, 2021 By

