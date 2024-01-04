The rate climate is changing…here’s what to do next
First American makes progress on restoring systems from pre-Christmas cyberattack 

First American’s network — including its employee email system — as well as its affiliated bank are back online following a cybersecurity incident in late December

Title insurance giant First American Financial reported progress on restoring its systems from a pre-Christmas cybersecurity incident.

First American has fallen victim to data theft after a perpetrator exfiltrated data and encrypted data on certain non-production systems in late December. 

“First American’s network, including our employee email system, has been restored. This development allows us to resume communication through our standard business channels,” the company said on its website late Wednesday afternoon.

The company added: “First American Trust is online and operational and is fully able to securely send and receive wires.”

Since First American disclosed it has experienced a cybersecurity incident on Dec. 21, it has been slowly getting back on its feet to restore its systems and websites. 

The First American Financial umbrella includes First American Title Insurance and First American Title Guaranty, as well as nearly two dozen subsidiaries.

The following is the list of First American’s systems/platforms that are back online as of Thursday afternoon: 

This is the second major cyber security incident to hit the title industry in less than a month. In late November, Fidelity National Financial became the victim of a ransomware attack that took its systems offline for a few days.

Mr.Cooper, a victim of a cybersecurity attack in late October that exposed nearly 15 million current and former clients, is currently facing four class action suits as a result of the attack.

More:

