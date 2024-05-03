RealReports partners with New England-based MLS

Proptech company RealReports is partnering with New England-based PrimeMLS, the companies announced on Thursday. As a result, PrimeMLS’s 12,000 member agents will have access to RealReports’s wealth of property data.

RealReports is a real estate platform that gathers property data — including permits, climate risk, rental rates, flood insurance costs, internet providers and speeds, crime statistics, solar potential, liens, zoning details, remodel potential and valuation — in one place. It pulls information from more than 30 data providers and also features an AI-powered assistant, Aiden, that can answer questions about a property.

The product is marketed toward real estate agents to help them build trust and credibility with their clients, a joint news release states.

“In today’s dynamic market, success hinges on effectively conveying your value as an agent and the unique benefits of the tools you use,” Chad Jacobson, CEO at PrimeMLS, said in a statement. “Our alliance with RealReports provides a clear differentiator for our member agents as they work with clients, equipping them with crucial property intelligence and a next-gen AI tool to remain competitive and grow their business.”

In an environment where agents are increasingly under scrutiny, having a clear understanding of data trends is a competitive advantage for real estate professionals, according to RealReports. It can also help agents clearly communicate their unique value and services to homebuyers and other clients.

“The power of our product is how it seamlessly integrates and provides value throughout an agent’s workflow,” Zach Gorman, co-founder and chief operating officer at RealReports, said in a statement. “Agents use RealReports for buyer and listing presentations, offer diligence, lead generation at their open houses, touchpoints with previous clients, and more.”

In February, Illinois-based Baird & Warner, an independent real estate brokerage, partnered with RealReports, allowing all of Baird & Warner’s 2,000-plus agents to benefit from RealReports’s wide-ranging property data.