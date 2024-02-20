Baird & Warner partners with data provider RealReports

Illinois-based Baird & Warner, an independent real estate brokerage, partnered with proptech firm RealReports, the companies announced Tuesday. The news comes on the heels of the Keyes Company’s partnership with RealReports in October 2023.

The collaboration is designed to allow all of Baird & Warner’s 2,000-plus agents to benefit from RealReports’s wide-ranging property data.

RealReports provides property data, spanning from climate risk to property valuation, for every home in the U.S. by drawing from more than 30 data providers. The tool also comes with an AI-powered assistant, Aiden, which can answer many questions about a property.

“In an industry where differentiation is key, we’re always looking for new ways for our agents to stand out,” Dean Rouso, Baird & Warner’s senior vice president of innovation, said in a statement. “RealReports offers an unparalleled alternative to conventional property resources that will multiply our agents’ effectiveness and efficiency, while providing unique value to clients.”

In an environment where agents are increasingly under scrutiny, having a clear understanding of data trends is a competitive advantage for real estate professionals, according to RealReports.

“RealReports not only equip agents with comprehensive, accurate property intelligence, saving them hours of time normally spent on research. They also provide completely unique data that clients and other agents are not able to access on their own due to prohibitively high costs and technical barriers,” James Rogers, CEO and co-founder of RealReports, said in a statement.

In 2022, Baird & Warner closed 15,454 transaction sides totaling nearly $6.3 billion in volume, according to RealTrends. Founded in 1855, the brokerage lays claim as the oldest U.S. brokerage still in operation.

Earlier this month, RealReports announced that it successfully secured $2 million in seed funding.