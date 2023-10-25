Independent brokerage Keyes partners with data provider BHR

Florida-based Keyes Company, an independent real estate brokerage, partnered with housing data aggregator BHR, the company announced Tuesday. Through this collaboration, all Keyes agents will benefit from RealReports, BHR’s flagship product.



The latter gathers property data, ranging from climate risk to property valuation, in one place. To do so, RealReports is pulling information from over 30 data providers. The tool also comes with an AI-powered assistant, Aiden, which can answer any question on a property.

“RealReports are nothing like the standard property reports that exist,” Christina Pappas, president at Keyes, said in a statement. “They are an incredibly advanced real estate tool and one of the first AI-powered products we believe will 10x our agents’ business.”

The product can be used as a tool to generate client leads. For example, when a consumer is looking at an agent’s RealReport, they typically give out their contact information. That initial input is then enriched with the questions they ask the AI assistant.

“RealReports arm real estate agents with every fact and figure they need about a property on both the buy and sell side,” James Rogers, CEO of BHR, said in a statement. “Trust is everything in this industry, and we’ve made a product that supercharges an agent’s ability to share their knowledge and build credibility at all times.”

Headquartered in Miami, the Keyes Company has more than 3,000 active licensed agents in 47 offices in Florida. According to the 2023 RealTrends rankings of top real estate brokerages by sides, Keyes is ranked No. 38 with 12,458 transactions and $7.5 billion in closed sales volume in 2022.