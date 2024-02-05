RealReports raises $2 million in seed funding

Proptech company RealReports, formerly known as BHR, has successfully secured $2 million in seed funding. TTV Capital, Moderne Ventures, Erez Capital and other venture capital firms led the round of investment.

With this capital infusion, the company aims to accelerate its product development, grow its team and pursue market penetration with real estate brokerages, MLS associations and other proptech companies nationwide.

“We are thrilled to have such engaged and helpful investors join us in this round, and are more confident than ever before about our path forward,” James Rogers, co-founder and CEO of RealReports, said in a statement.

RealReports is a real estate platform that gathers property data, ranging from climate risk to valuation, in one place. It pulls information from more than 30 data providers and also features an AI-powered assistant, Aiden, which can answer questions about a property. The product is marketed toward real estate agents to help them build trust and credibility with their clients, the news release states.

In an environment in which agents are increasingly under scrutiny, having a clear understanding of data trends is a competitive advantage for real estate professionals.

RealReports also announced a partnership with Plunk, an AI-powered home analytics platform, last November. This collaboration made property research, comprehensive valuation and remodeling insights available in one place.