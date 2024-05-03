What lies ahead for short-term rentals

In real estate, short-term rentals (STRs) have carved a niche that extends far beyond the heyday of basic room rentals. This market has transformed in recent years, offering travelers a range of unique experiences while providing property owners with an appealing stream of income.

While it may seem like short-term rentals are a recent phenomenon, their roots trace back to the 1950s. However, the industry experienced a significant surge with the advent of the internet and platforms like VRBO and Airbnb. By 2015, the market had burgeoned to a staggering $85 billion, surpassing the combined room count of the four largest hotel chains globally. Although certain markets are grappling with oversaturation, projections indicate robust growth, with a predicted valuation of $8,907.1 million by 2026.

Right now, with bans being put on short-term rentals in big cities like New York City, and travelers demanding luxury rentals more and more as they develop a taste for premium amenities, privacy, and unique offerings, the short-term rental market is in the midst of a transformative phase. Here’s where those of us at the Denver Metro Association of Realtors(R) see the market going over the next couple of years.

Luxury is becoming more and more sought-after

From the modest beginnings of room rentals, property owners are now capitalizing on the desire for uniqueness by offering themed getaways – from jungle escapades to art-inspired havens. According to data, luxury properties had an occupancy rate of 49.1 percent, the lowest of all property price tiers, in 2019. Between 2022 and 2023, though, that occupancy rate grew to 55.9 percent. The amenities have escalated to include hot tubs, pool tables, poker tables, and even dedicated wine rooms. Hosts are going the extra mile, leaving welcome gifts that include champagne and local treats, turning a simple stay into a memorable experience.

Economic factors that are impacting the market

Economic factors play a pivotal role in shaping the short-term rental market, with interest rates taking center stage. For investors eyeing these properties, the challenge lies in higher interest rates for investment properties compared to single-family homes. This financial barrier, coupled with the standard 20-25 percent down payment requirement, has led to the exclusion of many potential investors from the market. The confluence of these factors presents a hurdle for the continued expansion of the STR sector.

Navigating the regulatory landscape has also become an intrinsic part of the short-term rental journey. The industry has been significantly impacted by evolving regulations and new laws. Cities like Denver have taken a stringent approach, permitting STRs only in personal residences. Many municipalities have followed suit with rules specifying the maximum number of homes allowed as STRs in a given area, accompanied by complex application processes. In Colorado, a new bill is on the horizon, proposing a substantial increase in the “commercial lodging rate,” potentially soaring from just over six percent to a staggering 27%.

Technological advancements are making it easier for the short-term rental industry

Technology has revolutionized the short-term rental industry, making life easier for hosts and enhancing the overall guest experience. The evolution from advertising in newspapers to the current digital era is marked by the synchronization of calendars across multiple platforms, allowing for instant bookings. AI-driven pricing tools empower hosts to optimize rates based on factors such as demand, local events, and holidays. The integration of smart home technology has further streamlined operations, enabling hosts to cater to traveler needs with unprecedented efficiency.

Investment opportunities and challenges are aplenty

Investing in short-term rentals presents both opportunities and challenges. Educating oneself on local regulations is absolutely necessary, as it varies significantly from one municipality to another. Finding an area that not only allows for STRs but also has room for additional properties in the market is crucial. The initial costs are higher, encompassing property updates and furnishings. Yet, the potential for higher monthly profits exists, especially if the property is popular with travelers and located in a prime area. However, the risk factor looms large, as bookings may not be consistent throughout the year, and cleaning fees can swiftly impact overall profits.

Certain demographics are driving demand

The demand for short-term rentals is fueled by diverse demographics seeking unique and tailored experiences, as we touched on above. Outside of a surge in luxury demand, tourists, drawn to personalized and local stays, prefer the authenticity offered by STRs. Business travelers, seeking cost-effective and comfortable accommodation for longer stays, find these properties an attractive alternative to traditional hotels. Millennials, valuing experiences over possessions, are keen on the flexibility and local flavor that STRs provide.

Digital nomads, who work remotely and frequently travel, find the flexibility of STRs aligning with their lifestyle. Families, especially those with children, are enticed by the extra space, kitchen facilities, and overall homely environment. Event attendees, budget-conscious travelers, retirees, and seniors looking for extended vacation options also contribute to the increasing demand. Additionally, special occasions and celebrations, including weddings, anniversaries, and reunions, drive the preference for short-term rentals.

Overall, the future of short-term rentals holds promise, but not without its intricacies. As the industry continues to evolve, staying well-informed about market trends, economic conditions, regulatory changes, and technological advancements will be critical for investors and hosts alike. Adapting to the landscape and understanding the needs of target demographics will be key to not just surviving but thriving in this evolving market. Whether you’re a property owner, investor, or a traveler seeking a unique experience, the short-term rental sector is set to offer exciting opportunities in the years to come.

