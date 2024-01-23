Financial services firm Consolidated Analytics acquires Real Info

Financial services firm Consolidated Analytics acquired Real Info, Inc. — a provider of property data and valuation technology solutions.

With the acquisition, Consolidated Analytics expands its valuation solutions, offering clients tools — from data and analytics to appraisals — to predict market value and access a more comprehensive selection of collateral assessment products, the company said.

Consolidated Analytics expects the acquisition will result in a broader client base, strengthening the firm’s market presence and accelerating innovation in valuation services.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Santa Ana, California-based financial services company provides solutions including due diligence services, property valuations, mortgage fulfillment and consulting and advisory services.

Consolidated Analytics serves clients in financial services, mortgage lending, servicing and capital markets, including banks, government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) and originators.

Launched in New York in 1995, Real Info developed a suite of proprietary automated valuation models (AVM) that derive predicted market values for residential properties, according to its website.

Real Info provides its users with the ability to order data subscriptions for access to a particular county, multiple counties or entire states using both subscription-based and a la carte pricing models.

“This transaction underscores Consolidated Analytics’s commitment to expanding our product offerings and strengthening our position as a strategic, value-driven client partner. The Real Info acquisition marks our fourth strategic move since inception, highlighting our dedication to growth and success,” said Arvin Wijay, CEO of Consolidated Analytics.

Since its inception in 1996, Consolidated Analytics acquired mortgage operations advisory firm Operational Excellence Now (OpExNow), mortgage fulfillment provider Equitable Mortgage Solutions and Property Services — a leading provider of third-party real estate owned (REO) asset management, rental management and valuation services — prior to acquiring Real Info.

Over the years, Consolidated Analytics has evolved from a residential property valuation provider to a provider of complete mortgage loan life cycle solutions, including valuation, due diligence, business process services and consulting and advisory.