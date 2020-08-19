People Movers

Fannie Mae promotes Jeff Hayward to newly created C-suite role that includes diversity and inclusion

Michele Evans will fill his vacated role as head of multifamily

Fannie Mae announced on Tuesday longtime multifamily veteran Jeffery Hayward is assuming a newly created C-suite role as chief administrative officer. Prior to overseeing the new role, Hayward served as Fannie Mae’s executive vice president of multifamily since 2012.

In a letter titled “Changing of the guard at Fannie Mae Multifamily,” Hayward said his newest position has a broad scope, including human resources, enterprise workplace and diversity and inclusion.

“I will also continue to guide the company’s work to make safe, affordable housing accessible to everyone. I’ll also continue to oversee Fannie Mae’s work on green financing, which began in Multifamily and has grown into a major focus for the whole enterprise on becoming a globally recognized leader for our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) framework,” Hayward said.

In 2012, after taking on the executive vice president role, Hayward told HousingWire he was very familiar with Fannie Mae’s multifamily business and “it’s something I can make an impact on.” In his letter Tuesday, Hayward reflected on his eight years since that transition and the initiatives enacted since, including Fannie Mae’s risk-sharing model and the companies Delegated Underwriting and Servicing network.

Michele Evans, former multifamily chief operating officer and a nearly 30-year veteran of Fannie Mae, will be taking over as head of multifamily as well as serving on the management committee.

“I’ll be cheering you all on to finance another 10 million units – and holding you accountable for meeting and exceeding our affordable goals. I look forward to hearing all about it from Michele,” said Hayward.

