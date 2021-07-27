Industry Update: the Future of eClosing and RON
Join industry experts for an in-depth discussion on the future of eClosing and how hybrid and RON closings benefit lenders and borrowers.

DOJ v. NAR and the ethics of real estate commissions
Today’s HousingWire Daily features the first-ever episode of Houses in Motion. We discuss the Department of Justice’s recent move to withdraw from a settlement agreement with the NAR.

Hopes for generational investment in housing fade in DC
Despite a Democratic majority, the likelihood of a massive investment in housing via a $3.5 trillion social infrastructure package appears slim these days. HW+ Premium Content

Road to the one-click mortgage
This white paper will outline how leveraging a credential-based data provider can save money for lenders, reduce friction for borrowers, speed time to close, and overall bring lenders one step closer to a one-click mortgage.

Brokerage

eXp Realty almost doubles agent count

eXp World Holdings, Inc., the holding company for eXp Realty announced that it has exceeded 60,000 agents globally. This represents a year-over-year increase of 85% when compared to 32,403 agents in July 2020.

“Our growth is a direct result of our agent-centric value proposition and our commitment to providing the best possible resources for our agents to succeed,” said Jason Gesing, CEO of eXp Realty. “Agents are immersed in our innovative, cloud-based model that provides clear financial incentives and unrivaled technology and training. Starting the second half of 2021 with over 60,000 agents sets a strong foundation for continued growth.”

RealTrends interviewed Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp World Holdings for a podcast where he discussed the growth of the company. “We were fortunate to be able to attract Michael Valdes [president of eXp Global.] He had run a large international division for Realogy. He’s been helping us grow out the international footprint of eXp,” said Sanford. “Obviously, domestically in the US, we’ve got a pretty good percentage of the agent base. Something like 3% to 4% of the agents, which means that one of every 25 or 30 agents is actually an eXp agent, which is an incredible number to think about. And so internationally, I think that’s going to be our big growth opportunity.”

In 2021, eXp Realty expanded into eight new international locations, including Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel and Panama.

The company recently announced a mortgage joint venture with Glenn Stearns’s Kind Lending, called Success Lending.

