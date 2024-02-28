EasyKnock closes another funding round

EasyKnock completed a $28 million Series D funding round, the company announced on Wednesday.

Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, the venture capital arm of financial services company Northwestern Mutual, joined as an investor in this round. With its newest influx of capital, EasyKnock aims to advance the development of its platform by honing its suite of products.

“Our driving mission — empowering families with financial flexibility and control — is bolstered with this capital investment,” Jarred Kessler, CEO and founder of EasyKnock (and a HousingWire Vanguard in both 2022 and 2023), said in a statement.

“Like theEasyKnock team, our distinguished group of investors recognize the critical need for countless American homeowners to improve their financial well-being. We’re proud to have Northwestern Mutual on board, as this round will enable us to turbocharge our product development and expand the ways we support our customers in the very near future.”

The fourth round of investment came on the heels of a string of acquisitions. In 2023, EasyKnock acquired three proptech startups, including struggling power buyer firm Ribbon, home maintenance company Onder and home equity investment firm Balance Homes.

According to Kessler, EasyKnock acquired roughly 800 single-family homes in 2023.