Don’t miss FHFA Director Sandra Thompson at HW Annual

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Sandra Thompson will sit down for a fireside chat with HousingWire's Sarah Wheeler. The highly anticipated conversation will share updates on the agency's latest initiatives, some of the latest collaboration and oversight moves from the agency and more.

"A lot has happened and shifted in the housing market over the last few years, especially considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise and drop in the refinance market and the current Fed-driven housing recession.

After first bring nominated by President Joe Biden to permanently fill the position of FHFA director in December last year, Thompson was officially confirmed and named to the position in May.

Prior to her time at the FHFA, Thompson served at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for 23 years. There, Thompson led the agency’s examination and enforcement program for risk management and consumer protection at the height of the financial crisis. She also led the FDIC’s outreach initiatives in response to a crisis of consumer confidence in the banking system. She has truly dedicated her professional life to the housing industry.

From the biggest challenges in housing right now to the latest updates around fair housing, there are many issues that attendees care about that this fireside chat will address



